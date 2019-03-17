‘St. Pawtrick’s Day’ event at Okanagan ski hill hopes to find dogs homes

Big White Resort and Paws it Forward Dog rescue hope the Luck of the Irish will lead to adoptions

Pixel and Giga man the kissing booth at Paws It Forward Dog Rescue’s St. Pawtrick’s Day event at Big White on March 17. (Paws It Forward Photo)

The luck of the Irish might be just what some dogs need to find their forever home. Paws it Forward Dog Rescue is hosting a St. Pawtrick’s Day adoption event at Big White Ski Resort from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 17.

Volunteers from the dog rescue group will be at the Happy Valley Day Lodge and so will some of the dogs who are up for adoption.

Paws it Forward volunteers are able to answer questions about adopting, fostering or volunteering with the rescue group. This is the first year the rescue group has put on a St. Patrick’s Day event at Big White.

According to Big White’s website, dogs who are available for adoption will available to meet visitors to the ski hill, but cannot be adopted on the day as an application must be filled out as usual.

Big White is donating all of the proceeds from March 17’s Pet Pass sales to Paws it forward so all those visiting the hill with their four-legged friends are asked to pick up a pass from the ticket office in the Village Centre Mall when they arrive.

