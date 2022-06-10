Still sober: 75 years of Alcoholics Anonymous in Revelstoke

The group was established in Revelstoke in 1947

This year, a local organization which has quietly provided a positive approach to alcohol addiction in the community is celebrating a milestone.

June 10, 2022, marks the 75th anniversary of Revelstoke Alcoholics Anonymous (AA).

AA is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength, and hope with each other to solve their common problem and help others recover from alcoholism,

The program started in Akron, Ohio, on June 10, 1935. Since then, AA has grown to some two million members in more than 160 countries.

In 1947, members from the Kamloops AA group came to Revelstoke to introduce the program to the community. Since that time, many locals have found a new way of life and received help from the supportive and dedicated group of Revelstokians.

The local group is self-supporting through their own contributions and membership costs no dues or fees, the only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking.

Its primary purpose as a group is to help members stay sober and help others achieve sobriety.Through their continued work with residents Revelstoke AA is maintaining their positive approach to alcohol addiction that has been functioning in the community since its conception all those years ago.

For more information call Revelstoke Alcoholics Anonymous at 250-837-1958.

