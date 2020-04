StokeFM said the recent fundraiser ensures the station will stay on the airways.

The not-for-profit radio broadcaster managed to raise more than $10,000 last month. The station said due to the raised revenue they will be able to pay their rent and staff.

“Radio ain’t cheap, and times are strange.”

StokeFM is Revelstoke’s only community, not-for-profit radio station.

