Stray Okanagan cat suffers extreme malnutrition

Brought into the Vernon SPCA as a stray, 13-year-old Merillo is looking for a chance at a happy life with donations to help medical costs. (BCSPCA photo)

Despite severe malnourished, this stray cut still has his strut.

Merillo, a 13-year-old feline, was recently brought into the Vernon SPCA suffering from multiple medical issues, including malnourishment so extreme that the muscles in his face have wasted away, causing his eyelid to painfully fold in on itself. He will also require extensive dental surgery so that he can eat without suffering and has been diagnosed as being hyperthyroid. The BC SPCA’s Vernon & District Branch is hoping you can help Merillo have a chance at a happy life.

Despite his hard life and his painful medical conditions, this tough old guy is a total pussycat, according the Vernon SPCA manager Chelsea Taylor. “He looks pretty rough right now, but he is such a trooper. He loves snuggling and is so happy to be indoors and warm. He greets people with loud meows and is such a happy guy.”

Taylor says Merillo will require ongoing thyroid medication, but should be able to lead a wonderful life moving forward following treatment.

“He’s been through so much, so we really hope people will help us turn things around for this adorable fellow,” she said.

Merillo’s medical costs are estimated at $1,530. He will require two to three months to heal before being put up for adoption.

If you are able to help Merillo and other animals in need, visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency.

