An Australian living in Revelstoke is organizing a bikini ride for charity on Jan. 25. (_T604 via Flickr)

Strip down and ski for a cause on Jan. 26

Australian living in Revelstoke hosting bikini charity ride fundraiser for Australian Red Cross

One Revelstoke resident, originally from Australia, is planning to ski in her bikini on Jan. 25 in hopes of raising money for Australian Red Cross.

Natalia Chorazy has set up a gofundme page to collect donations for the cause and get others to join the event.

“On Jan 25, while our nation celebrates Australia Day, I’ll be stripping down to my bikini and doing a party-lap on The Last Spike,” Chorazy wrote on the gofundme page.

Widespread drought and multiple heatwaves created perfect conditions for fires, which have scorched millions of hectares of bushland in Australia since October.

READ MORE: VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

“Being away from home, especially during such devastation has been affecting so many the Aussies here in Revy,” Chorazy wrote. “It’s surreal to be drowning in pow while our home is on fire. I hope this ride can unite us and together we can show our support for those at home.”

The event will be taking place on Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. where participants will ski from Revelation Lodge to the Village via The Last Spike.

 

