Summerland author’s books will be featured at show in Penticton

A Summerland author will sign copies of his books at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre next month.

Glen Witter, who writes espionage, action and murder fiction under the pen name of C. Edgar North, will be signing books at the Okanagan Makers Christmas Craft and Sustainable Living Show, Nov. 3 and 4.

Witter has published five novels, with three based in the Okanagan Similkameen. Plots include settings around the world, including India, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Zanzibar, Central America, the Caribbean and Nigeria.

His book Nighthawk Crossing is the first in a four-part series featuring high-level smuggling.

Blood, Fire and Ice features oil companies in the Arctic.

His books to date are Nighthawk Crossing; Blood, Fire and Ice; Nighthawk: African Ice; Nighthawk: Chief Hazel and Nighthawk: The Deacon.

