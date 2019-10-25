STORY TELLING Books by Summerland writer Glen Witter, who writes under the name of C. Edgar North, tell stories of espionage and adventure. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland author’s books will be featured at show in Penticton

Glen Witter has published novels under pen name of C. Edgar North

A Summerland author will sign copies of his books at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre next month.

Glen Witter, who writes espionage, action and murder fiction under the pen name of C. Edgar North, will be signing books at the Okanagan Makers Christmas Craft and Sustainable Living Show, Nov. 3 and 4.

READ ALSO: Summerland author's books examine international espionage and smuggling

Witter has published five novels, with three based in the Okanagan Similkameen. Plots include settings around the world, including India, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Zanzibar, Central America, the Caribbean and Nigeria.

His book Nighthawk Crossing is the first in a four-part series featuring high-level smuggling.

Blood, Fire and Ice features oil companies in the Arctic.

His books to date are Nighthawk Crossing; Blood, Fire and Ice; Nighthawk: African Ice; Nighthawk: Chief Hazel and Nighthawk: The Deacon.

