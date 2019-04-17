HOME IMPROVEMENT Ken Sewell of Summerland Builders Mart has worked at the store since he was a boy. In addition to providing building supplies, the store has also provided support to organizations in Summerland. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland building supplier provides help to local organizations

Ken Sewell of Summerland Builders Mart places a high value on helping volunteers and organizations

The Summerland Review is running a series featuring profiles of business people in the community.

This week, we met with Ken Sewell of Summerland Builders Mart.

When Ken Sewell of Summerland Builders Mart discusses home building, construction and renovation projects with his customers, he speaks from a place of experience.

Since he was a boy, he has worked at the building supply store which he now owns with three partners.

Sewell’s partners, Rich Finlay, Roger Maddock and Jim Stevens, are all people he has known for more than 30 years.

“We’ve been able to grow to where we are because of these guys,” Sewell said.

The store, part of the Timber Mart chain, was started by his father, Art Sewell, in 1974, and while Ken Sewell was growing up, he helped out at the store, sweeping floors and providing other assistance.

By the time he had finished high school, he knew he wanted to continue working at the store.

“I loved Summerland, even back then as a kid, so why change that?” he said.

READ MORE: Timber Mart to support golf tourney

READ MORE: Agur Lake Camp to hold golf tournament

Later, his children also worked at the store while they were growing up.

During his time at the store, Sewell has seen many changes in building trends and styles.

Today, while houses are larger than in the past, there is also a growing interest in energy efficiency, passive houses and conservation.

He believes the emphasis on energy efficiency, as well as a focus on good quality, will serve to benefit homeowners and save them money over time.

Sewell also places a high value on providing assistance to volunteers and community organizations, and the store has helped raise funds for numerous Summerland initiatives.

“What we want to support is the volunteers and what they’re interested in,” he said. “They are the ones doing the work.”

The store has supported NeighbourLink, the Agur Lake Camp Society and other local organizations.

He also has worked with high school students through the work experience program at Summerland Secondary School and has hired teens to work in the store over the years.

In addition, Sewell is involved as a member of the board of the Parkdale Place Housing Society, a Summerland-based nonprofit society dedicated to providing affordable housing.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP cuff residents for a good cause

Just Posted

Revelstoke doctor recognized with Rural Service Award

The award is presented by the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada

Liability found in 2010 fatal Highway 1 accident

The accident occurred east of Revelstoke early in the morning

Wayne’s World: Serving you

Wayne Stetski Member or Parliament Over the last three and a half… Continue reading

UPDATE: 25 hectares burned in yesterdays grass fire

The blaze broke out on the river flats south of Revelstoke

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers expected

Fresh snow in alpine

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

WATCH: Okanagan creator transforms into Megatron

Vernon’s Darren McNiven lives in car and creates Transformer replicas, art in former storage bin

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

Salmon Arm church enveloped with care after shooting

Elder: ‘We’re still processing; it will be a while to get over the worst of this.’

African children’s choir brings joy and energy to Okanagan-Shuswap

Performances in Salmon Arm, Penticton and Summerland will raise funds for education.

Tribute concert to raise money for youth treatment centre in Kelowna

The ABBA and Fleetwood Mac tribute bands will raise funds for he Bridge Youth & Family Services’ Youth Recovery House campaign

Kelowna family to match donations on KGH Day of Giving

The family will match donations on April 25

Kelowna RCMP cuff residents for a good cause

The annual Cops for Kids Jail & Bail funds were raised in honour of The Cops For Kids Charitable Foundation.

South Okanagan woman who threatened mom and newborn pleads guilty

Sharon Constance Forner was arrested after a strange home invasion

Most Read