Summerland businesses and newspaper have seen many changes

Advertisement was published in 1910 issue of the Summerland Review

CHANGING TIMES The Summerland Supply Co. ran this ad in the Summerland Review in 1910. A lot has changed in Summerland’s business community since that time. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

A lot has changed since this ad for the Summerland Supply Co. ran in the Summerland Review in 1910, but the building still remains.

The building, at the corner of what is now Main Street and Victoria Road in downtown Summerland, is the oldest commercial building in the community.

Today, it is the location of Current Apparel and Tan.

The Summerland Review has been a long-time presence in the community.

The paper was founded by J.F. Watkins in 1908 and the first issue was circulated on Aug. 8 of that year.

The newspaper offices were once located in Summerland’s Lowertown, but a fire there on March 13, 1922 destroyed many businesses in the area including the Review.

Today the newspaper offices are in downtown Summerland at 13226 Victoria Rd. N.

The paper has seen many changes over the years, including staff changes and technological advancements. But it remains the source for the news affecting Summerland.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.