Summerland businesses participate in Sip N’ Shop

It will be a time for wine and shopping at the third annual Summerland Sip N’ Shop event on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The event, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m., will see merchants in Summerland partner with beverage producers.

READ ALSO: Summerland holds multiple events to launch festive season

READ ALSO: Wine industry has grown in Summerland

“We have more than doubled the number of participating merchants over last year,” said Summerland Chamber of Commerce event coordinator Lisa Sanders. “There will be 25 shops open offering a very special shopping environment.”

The event is part of the Light Up Summerland festival.

“The atmosphere is so festive and fun. Everyone has a great time,” Sanders said.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.