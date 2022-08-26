Glenys Clark celebrated her 100th birthday at Angus Place on Aug. 24. Clark has been involved in the community since moving to Summerland in 1948. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

‘Good genes’: Summerland centenarian celebrates another trip around the sun

Glenys Clark has been involved in service to the community since 1948

Since moving to Summerland in 1948, Glenys Clark has been active in the community.

Clark, who turned 100 on Aug. 5, celebrated her birthday with friends and family on Aug. 24 at Angus Place.

She was born in Indian Head, Sask. After studying nursing, she moved to Vancouver. When she was married in 1948, she and her husband moved to Summerland.

For around 40 years, she worked as a nurse at the Summerland Hospital. She was also involved in community work.

She was a long-time volunteer with the Summerland Health. Care Auxiliary and was one of the people instrumental in finding the Thrift Store building. The store, on Victoria Road North, continues to raise money for health care services in Summerland and Penticton.

She was also involved with the Parkdale Place Housing Society, which provides independent care facilities for seniors in Summerland.

She and her husband Don were involved in the creation of the Jolly Boys Club, which created some of the trails on Giant’s Head Mountain in Summerland.

Other community work has been with the Canadian Cancer Drive, the Red Cross Blood Donor Clinic, the Candy Striper Program and the Girl Guides.

Clark was named Summerland’s Good Citizen of the Year for 1993.

Today, Clark credits her long life and good health to her heritage. “My mother was Scottish, and I have good Scottish genes,” she sad.

