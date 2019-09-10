Summerland Fall Fair a celebration of agriculture

ASSORTED APPLES Adrian Arts of Kamla Orchards shows a variety of apples from his orchard.

The Summerland Fall Fair on Friday and Saturday was a community celebration of agriculture.

The two-day event featured a tailgate party and entertainment in Memorial Park on Friday evening and displays of produce and the pioneer workshop at the Summerland Curling Club on Saturday.

Denise MacDonald, chair of the Summerland Fall Fair, said the event has evolved and changed over the years.

“This board has adapted and made adjustments. It’s really quite nice to be working with them,” she said.

The fair is a Summerland tradition dating back to 1909.

For three years, from 2015 to 2017, the fair was not held.

In 2018, the fair was brought back with its present structure.

MacDonald said the tailgate party in Memorial Park provides an opportunity for people to meet those who grow their food.

“It showcases industry and hobby farmers, commercial farmers and it connects the consumers to the farmers,” she said.

She added that younger farmers find it valuable since it gives them an opportunity to connect with others involved in Agriculture.

“They had to sacrifice a little bit to show up at the tailgate party, but I think everyone was quite pleased,” she said.

The Saturday event at the Summerland Curling Club included displays of the best produce, preserves, handicrafts and more.

A petting zoo and the children’s pioneer workshop were also set up on Saturday.

PERUSING FRUIT Steve Dotto, left, Leanne Dotto and Florence Braam examine some of the fresh fruit displayed at the Summerland Curling Club.

MARBLE MAZE Three-year-old Crosby Mitchell watches a marble maze at the pioneer workshop on Saturday.

HOLDING A CHICKEN Avril Redding, 12, holds a Fleur Chantecler chicken at the tailgate party in Memorial Park on Friday evening. The tailgate party was part of the Summerland Fall Fair. The chicken breed originated in Quebec. For more information on the Summerland Fall Fair, please see Pages A8 and A9. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

IN THE PARK The Summerland Fall Fair tailgate party on Friday evening attracted hundreds of people to enjoy entertainment and to meet with local farmers and food producers.

PIONEER WORKSHOP Hunter Snyder, eight years old, sands a project at the pioneer workshop on Saturday.

ZUCCHINI RACE The zucchini race on Friday evening was a popular event. Wheels were attached to zucchinis and the resulting contraptions were raced along a track.