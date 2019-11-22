FESTIVE EVENING The Summerland Festival of Lights will be held on Friday, Nov. 29. This year, the fireworks display will be held earlier than in past years. The fireworks will start shortly after the downtown lights are turned on at 7 p.m. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland Festival of Lights will have schedule changes

Fireworks will begin earlier in the evening on Friday, Nov. 29

The Summerland Festival of Lights on Friday, Nov. 29, will have a few changes to its schedule.

“The big change this year is the fireworks show,” said event producer Lisa Sanders. “Feedback from previous years told us that 8:30 p.m. is too late for those with younger children. If the little ones know there is fireworks they do not want to go home and 8:30 is just too late for them.”

This year, the downtown lights will be turned on at 7 p.m. and seconds later, the fireworks show will start.

READ ALSO: Summerland Festival of Lights will have entertainment on three stages

READ ALSO: Festival of Lights has been popular Summerland tradition

Organizers say the lighting up of downtown and the fireworks at the mid point of the evening will greatly assist in ensuring the event is safe and comfortable.

“In previous years the fireworks signalled the end of the evening and we had 11,000 plus people trying to leave downtown at the same time,” Sanders said. “The streets were stopped up and the highway was jammed to a halt in both directions. This year the event will have folks leaving over a protracted period.”

The event begins at 4 p.m. with family focused events and performances.

Entertainment on the main stage begins at 4 p.m. and entertainment at the world stage begins at 5 p.m.

In addition, the Bottleneck Drive Hospitality Zone opens at 5 p.m. with an assortment of beverages produced in Summerland.

More information on the festival is available online at www.summerlandlightup.com and on the Summerland Festival of Lights Facebook page.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
25th Annual Community Christmas Dinner coming up and volunteers are needed
Next story
Salmon Arm women bring soccer to girls in Kenyan village

Just Posted

Cloudy in Revelstoke today

High one degree

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Making sense of a sentence: Revelstoke man given 18 months house arrest for sexual assault

Victims’ services worker says community should continue talking about sexual assault

25th Annual Community Christmas Dinner coming up and volunteers are needed

Everyone is invited to participate

Sorcerer Lodge in Golden recognized as first Whitebark Pine Friendly Ski Area in Canada

A celebration is happening Nov. 21 at Mt. Begbie Brewery

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfits on a budget

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

South Okanagan crews ready for winter road maintenance

Not all roads in the region will be cleared at the same rate

Salmon Arm women bring soccer to girls in Kenyan village

Cultural disconnections melt away with learning and laughter

Vandals on ATV damage outdoor skating rink in Shuswap

Damage delays preparations for ice surface in community park

Tent city in Kelowna a saftey concern as winter approaches

B.C. law states a municipality cannot prohibit all public spaces from use as a temporary shelter

LETTER: Phone scam has become annoying

Summerland woman has had repeated calls about refund

Columbia River Treaty: ‘It is going to get tough’

B.C. negotiator tells Nelson meeting that talks are cordial, so far

Summerland Festival of Lights will have schedule changes

Fireworks will begin earlier in the evening on Friday, Nov. 29

Most Read