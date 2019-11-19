COLLECTING DONATIONS Members of the Summerland Fire Department will be present at the Summerland Festival of Lights on Nov. 29. The fire department and the Summerland branch of the CIBC are organizing the Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens gift drive once again this year. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland Fire Department organizes gift drive

Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens campaign begins at Festival of Lights on Nov. 29

The Summerland Fire Department and staff from the Summerland branch of the CIBC will once again hold their annual Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens gift drive.

George Pugh, assistant fire chief at the Summerland Fire Department said the gift drive officially begins on Friday, Nov. 29 during the Summerland Festival of Lights. Firefighters will be at the corner of Main Street and Henry Avenue during the festival.

The following morning, a breakfast will be held at Second Home Cafe and Grill, 13229 Henry Ave. It runs from 8 to 11 a.m.

READ ALSO: Summerland Festival of Lights will have entertainment on three stages

READ ALSO: Summerland firefighters prepare for annual toy drive

The fundraising breakfast of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice, with breakfast pastries from True Grain Bread, will raise money for the gift drive. The breakfast is by donation, and Canadian Tire money is also accepted.

Pugh said the community has been generous in donating to the gift drive in past years.

This year, the fire department has already received a donation from the Apple Valley Cruisers car club.

The firefighters are asking for new unwrapped gifts and cash donations to help purchase new gifts for needy children in the community.

“With a toonie donation from every family in Summerland, we could make a big difference in some child or teen’s Christmas,” he said. “If you can help us with a gift for a child or teen, we will ensure it gets to a good home.

Gifts are distributed under the direction of the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre. CIBC staff will do the shopping and sorting of gifts.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland Festival of Lights will have entertainment on three stages
Next story
Gift of science spread to low-income Okanagan families

Just Posted

Live music and harm reduction scheduled for Welcome Week

Pender Street Steppers will be playing Traverse on Nov. 28

Revelstokians trying to make a difference with Mindful Mondays

Locals invite you to make changes to reduce your carbon footprint starting one day a week

Revelstoke and District Humane Society raises $4,200

The community came out for their annual photos with Santa event

Keep that ‘friendly small town’ feel in Revelstoke this Welcome Week

Make friends with your new neighbours at one of many fun events Nov. 23-30

Okanagan teenagers found after missing for four days

The pair, believed to be dating, had been missing since Nov. 15.

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperate breeding program

B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of guns’ back in jail yet again for trafficking in Glock parts

Bradley Michael Friesen has parole revoked for allegedly importing gun parts yet again

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

Similkameen police officer uses bolt cutters to free young moose caught in fence

Moose incident took place on Nov. 7

Gift of science spread to low-income Okanagan families

Okanagan Science Centre matching donations until Dec. 1

Summerland Fire Department organizes gift drive

Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens campaign begins at Festival of Lights on Nov. 29

$2.9 million judgment in B.C. blueberry farm sabotage lawsuit

The new owners saw most of their farm ruined just as they took possession

B.C. to more than double sales tax on vaping products

Tax up from 7 to 20 per cent, tobacco tax up two cents

Agreement signed for new Osoyoos Museum facility

The Osoyoos Museum Society lease takes effect Jan. 1, 2020

Most Read