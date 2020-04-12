The Service Station at Lakeside Church was a church building for many years. The building includes an oak pipe organ. (Summerland Museum photo)

Summerland has long tradition of faith

First church in the community was set up in the late 1800s

This Sunday, April 12, is Easter, an important observance in the Christian faith and one which tends to see many filling the pews in churches.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in churches closing their doors this year for Easter, the community has a long tradition of faith and places of worship.

Summerland’s Anglican presence began in the late 1800s and the first church, St. Peter’s, was constructed in 1898 on the site of what is now the Anglican Cemetery on Giant’s Head Road.

READ ALSO: Anglican cemetery recognized for heritage value

READ ALSO: Church building has been a landmark on Summerland’s Butler Street

The present Anglican church building, St. Stephen Anglican Church, was constructed in 1909. The stone church has become a landmark in the community.

Summerland Baptist Church had its beginnings in the early 1900s and for a short time, the congregation met in an old circus tent.

In 1908, a building on Elliott Street was opened. The land for the building was donated by the Ritchie Family.

Summerland Baptist Church’s present building, on the same site, was opened in September, 1994.

A former church building in Summerland, no longer used as a place of worship, has a long history in the community.

The Service Station at Lakeside Church in Summerland served as a church for many years.

The church was constructed in 1910 and was initially called Lakeside Baptist Church.

READ ALSO: Summerland churches go online during COVID-19 pandemic

In 1926, the United Church purchased the building and a large oak pipe organ, built by Edward Lye and Sons from Toronto, was purchased.

The building has had other functions over the years. From 1933 to 1958, the Summerland Regional Library was housed in the basement, and for a short time, the building also served as the fire station for the area.

In 1958, the Summerland Masonic Lodge purchased and restored the building.

The Presbyterian Church purchased it in 1991 and it continued as a church until 2015.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historyReligion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Free Revelstoke workshop for entrepreneurs mental health during pandemic

Just Posted

COVID-19: More trail closures near Revelstoke

The province is urging people to stay home this weekend

From logs to learning

Linn Allain has worked her way up the job ladder at mill to the sought after position of sawyer

Free Revelstoke workshop for entrepreneurs mental health during pandemic

The online class is scheduled for April 20

4 inmates at Okanagan Correctional Centre granted early release due to COVID-19

The move, which impacts offenders serving intermittent sentences, is to prevent spread of virus

COVID-19: Dairy association wants Okanagan-Shuswap milk supply to flow smoothly

Changes to consumer demand from pandemic have left thousands of litres of B.C. milk being dumped

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Take this 15-question quiz to see how much you know about this holiday

Summerland has long tradition of faith

First church in the community was set up in the late 1800s

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Take this 15-question quiz to see how much you know about this holiday

Okanagan Spirits donates 20K hand sanitizer bottles, more on the way

The distillery’s ‘Harness Your Superhero’ campaign offers a chance for the public to help

‘Incredibly disheartening’ say Kelowna paramedics after vehicle broken into, equipment stolen

“Someone stealing from one of our emergency response vehicles at a time like this is hard to take.”

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Dr. Bonnie Henry continues urging non-essential travellers to stay home

Alberta to send protective equipment, ventilators to B.C., Quebec, Ontario

Health Minister says Alberta has an abundance of equipment to deal with COVID-19

Most Read