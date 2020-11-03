The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in an upcoming television documentary. (Photo by Tom Burley)

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in an upcoming television documentary. (Photo by Tom Burley)

Summerland locomotive featured in TV documentary

Story to recount incident at Slocan Lake in 1946

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in a new documentary.

The sounds of the locomotive could be heard in Summerland on Saturday, Oct. 31 during the filming of the documentary.

Doug Campbell, a brakeman and board member with the steam railway and a history buff, said the documentary is about engine CPR 3512, a 2-8-0 that was lost off the barge on Slocan Lake on New Year’s Eve, 1946.

READ ALSO: Camps once housed workers along Kettle Valley Railway

READ ALSO: Summerland railway bridge was constructed in 1913

The engine, caboose and snowplow are believed to be in relatively good condition at the bottom of Slocan Lake, he said.

The railway’s engine, 3716, was built in 1912. It is a former Canadian Pacific 2-8-0 steam locomotive (N-2-b class) and is similar to the locomotive in the documentary.

Summerland’s locomotive is larger in boiler size and the entire locomotive weighs 17,000 kilograms more than the one from the 1946 incident. The Summerland locomotive was also built five years later, is oil-fired instead of coal-fired and has a larger tender, at

“It’s just that 3716 is a little larger in boiler size, and the locomotive overall weight is 38,000 lbs. heavier, built five years later, oil-fired vs. coal-fired, and has a larger tender with a capacity of 45,000 litres instead of 22,700 litres.

“The Kettle Valley Steam Railway is the only place in Canada with an operating CPR 2-8-0 configuration,” Campbell said. “Our access to track, steam locomotive expertise, ability to functionally operate without traffic constraints, and to suit film industry needs, were the major factors in the KVSR being selected to be part of this documentary.”

HogHead Media is producing a pilot television documentary series showcasing the history of trains in B.C., the economic and the social impacts of the railway systems and the people who are involved in it, said Producer Colten Wilke.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

railways

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Knock and run: Children staging pranks prompts complaints to RCMP in Shuswap

Just Posted

Downtown Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Liam’s Lowdown: What if another COVID-19 lockdown comes?

Life during a pandemic is complicated. However, summer seems a better time… Continue reading

Since January there have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke, that number has not increased since a previous report in August. (BC CDC)
October COVID-19 numbers for Revelstoke not yet available

From January to end of September there were three confirmed cases

Plus Snow, an Australian company that sells snow gear in plus sizes, recently expanded to North America and the owner of the business is currently working out of Revelstoke. (Plus Snow website)
Online entrepreneur launches plus size snow gear store in North America

What started in Australia has been brought to Revelstoke

Linda Bruder, Jane Smith, Willma Mollerud, Pat Campbell and Renee Howe were volunteering at the Legion’s new Bargain Basement on opening day Nov. 2. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Legion opens Bargain Basement

A new second hand store has come to town and donations and volunteers are needed

The majority of wagers placed on the U.S. presidential election in B.C. have been placed on Donald Trump. (File photo)
Poll: Who do you expect to win the U.S. presidential election?

B.C. bettors are favouring Trump

Ranger works with his handler Mike Ritcey for Kamloops Search and Rescue. (3 Stones Productions)
Kamloops search and rescue dogs star in new documentary

The film is now available with a fundraiser to support search and rescue groups in B.C.

Supt. Kara Triance is the Kelowna RCMP’s new top brass. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s new top cop promises communication, collaboration, good conduct

Kara Triance ready to tackle high-profile issues, has high expectations for detachment

Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton resident suffers minor injuries after camper goes up in flames

One person is believed to have suffered minor injuries

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in an upcoming television documentary. (Photo by Tom Burley)
Summerland locomotive featured in TV documentary

Story to recount incident at Slocan Lake in 1946

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Child safe after alleged abduction by parents in Kamloops

No Amber Alert was issued as the situation quickly unfolded and the child was located safe

Enderby Entertainment’s Recon, starring Alexander Ludwig of History Channel’s show Vikings, is set to release Nov. 10, 2020. (IMDB)
Locally filmed wartime movie to make Canadian premiere in Okanagan next week

Enderby Entertainment’s latest film, Recon, will air at Vernon Towne Cinema just in time for Remembrance Day

Dick Fairbanks didn’t see his wife Pat for six months while she was in a carehome during COVID-19 before he died Oct. 6, 2020. (Contributed)
Care home restrictions break Okanagan couple’s heart

Dick and Pat Fairbanks hadn’t shared a loving embrace for more than six months before it was too late

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read