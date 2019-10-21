MILITARY SERVICE During the Second World War, Bill Kenzle served in the army for four and a half years. After his military service, he farmed in Manitoba for several years. (Photo submitted)

Summerland man celebrates 100th birthday

Bill Kenzle credits positive attitude as secret to a long life

For Bill Kenzle, the secret to a long life is in his attitude.

“I’ll take whatever the Lord gives me,” he said.

On Saturday at Summerland Seniors Village, Kenzle celebrated his 100th birthday, surrounded by friends and family. Earlier in the week, he had also had 100th birthday celebrations with his family.

Kenzle served in the army during the Second World War. Following the war, he spent several years farming in Swan River, Man.

He and his wife Opal moved to Summerland in 1980.

FAMILY GATHERING Flanked by members of his family, Bill Kenzle celebrated his 100th birthday on the weekend. (Photo submitted)

