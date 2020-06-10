In past years, Linnea Good has taught music to children during various music camps, including this one in the spring of 2017. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summerland Music Camp will be held online. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland Music Camp goes online

Camp for children includes ukulele lessons, art and urban dance

The Summerland Music Camp will be held online this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual music camp, sponsored by Summerland United Church, will be held July 6 to 10 from 9 to 11:30 each morning.

“Children will receive top-level leadership and be fully engaged with their leaders. However, an adult will need to be present on-site during the program — for occasional technical support, help for little fingers on the ukulele or with art, focus — and for mid-morning snack,” said Linnea Good, organizer of the Summer Music Camp.

READ ALSO: Summerland music teacher offers online ukulele lessons

READ ALSO: Children’s music camp offered

The registration cost of the camp is $50, but bursaries are available.

This year’s camp, for children between the ages of six and 12, includes two levels of ukulele lessons, urban dance and art.

Good has held online music programs in the past. In late March, near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she offered online ukulele lessons during a spring break arts and music mini-camp.

“We have learned that online music programming can be very exciting and that children can be engaged, inspired and comforted by it in this difficult time,” she said.

For information or to register online please visit artspiritsummerland.com/summerland-music-camp.

news@summerlandreview.com
Most Read