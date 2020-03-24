Summerland music teacher offers online ukulele lessons

During a past music camp, Linnea Good was able to teach children in Summerland how to play the ukulele. This year, the camp has been cancelled, but Good has offered online ukulele lessons to children (Black Press file photo)

A Summerland music teacher is offering free online ukulele lessons for children this week as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

From March 23 to 27, Linnnea Good has been offering the lessons for children ages seven to 12 via smart phone or computer.

Beginner lessons begin at 9:30 a.m. and Level II, for those able to play C, Am, F and G7 chords, are at 10:15 and 11 a.m.

Good, who describes the ukulele as “the world’s happiest instrument,” had initially planned to hold the lessons in person during the Summerland Community Arts Council’s spring break arts and music mini camp, which had been scheduled for this week.

However, the restrictions on gatherings and social distancing regulations in response to the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the camp.

The children in the camp must have an adult present with them, a computer, smart phone or tablet and of course a ukulele.

Good is using the Zoom platform to teach the classes.

This is the second week Good is offering the online classes. She had also offered the classes during the week of March 16 to 20.

Good is an accomplished musician who has worked as a song leader for more than 40 years and has been a professional musician who has performed internationally for more than 30 years.

She has worked with Christian worship music, children’s music, Biblical storytelling and has taught music to children.

