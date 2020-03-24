During a past music camp, Linnea Good was able to teach children in Summerland how to play the ukulele. This year, the camp has been cancelled, but Good has offered online ukulele lessons to children (Black Press file photo)

Summerland music teacher offers online ukulele lessons

COVID-19 pandemic prompts closure of spring break arts camp

A Summerland music teacher is offering free online ukulele lessons for children this week as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

From March 23 to 27, Linnnea Good has been offering the lessons for children ages seven to 12 via smart phone or computer.

Beginner lessons begin at 9:30 a.m. and Level II, for those able to play C, Am, F and G7 chords, are at 10:15 and 11 a.m.

READ ALSO: Okanagan musicians to work at school in India

READ ALSO: COVID-19 prompts closures in Summerland

Good, who describes the ukulele as “the world’s happiest instrument,” had initially planned to hold the lessons in person during the Summerland Community Arts Council’s spring break arts and music mini camp, which had been scheduled for this week.

However, the restrictions on gatherings and social distancing regulations in response to the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the camp.

The children in the camp must have an adult present with them, a computer, smart phone or tablet and of course a ukulele.

Good is using the Zoom platform to teach the classes.

This is the second week Good is offering the online classes. She had also offered the classes during the week of March 16 to 20.

Good is an accomplished musician who has worked as a song leader for more than 40 years and has been a professional musician who has performed internationally for more than 30 years.

She has worked with Christian worship music, children’s music, Biblical storytelling and has taught music to children.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap donkey refuge closed to the public due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Gas prices in Revelstoke one of highest in province

According to GasBuddy, Revelstoke is 12 cents above the provincial average

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

Updated: Vehicles abandoned on mud flats in Columbia River

One is leaking oil

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

The organization said decision is due to lack of reliable data and concerns for healthcare system

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

Okanagan man living in Philippines provides tips from abroad during COVID-19

Kevin Bennett is originally from the Okanagan and owns local Ziplining business

Vernon restaurants serve up take-out deals for Great Canadian Takeout

Wings Vernon and Italian Kitchen Company partake in dining deals amid COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland continues to close its doors

Businesses and services restrict access; notices set up at parks as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Summerland music teacher offers online ukulele lessons

COVID-19 pandemic prompts closure of spring break arts camp

Shuswap donkey refuge closed to the public due to COVID-19

Online fundraising efforts especially important with spring fundraiser cancelled

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Air clears in North Okanagan, dust advisory lifted

Levels in Vernon still well above those in neighbouring Kelowna

Most Read