MUSIC AWARD Summerland music teacher Anita Perry was tied for first place in the Canadian Federation of Music Teacher Associations Call for Compositions 2019. (Photo submitted)

Summerland music teacher wins award for composition

Anita Perry tied for first place in national music competition

Summerland music teacher Anita Perry is a winner of the Canadian Federation of Music Teacher Associations Call for Compositions 2019, tying for first place with Ernst Schneider.

Her piece, Cascade Mountain Celebration is written for one piano, four hands (two piano players,)

A lively and challenging piece of music, the performers are required to knock on the piano to create a rhythm line as well as play on the keys.

READ ALSO: Okanagan Symphony Orchestral presents first concert in Legends series

READ ALSO: GUEST COLUMN: Participation, practice and musical achievement

“It’s tricky to begin with,” Perry said, “but it’s quite fun to play once you get the hang of it.”

Perry has won the CFMTA/FCAPM Call for Compositions twice before, in 2015 for her one-handed piano piece entitled Skeleton Dance and in 2017 for her choir work entitled Go Canada Go which is dedicated to Kristi Richards.

Selected compositions are available to be downloaded for all to enjoy at www.cfmta.org.

Perry is currently working on a commission from the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

Perry has composed works for orchestra, concert band, saxophone quartet, brass quartet, string orchestra, string quartet, piano, voice and choir, as well as seven children’s musicals and five children’s ballets.

Her awards include a B.C. Arts Recommender Grant in 1995, Summerland Arts Appreciation Award in 2011, CFMTA Call for Compositions in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Perry’s music can be found in the Canadian Music Centre as well as from her publisher, Palliser Music Publishing.

She is a member of the Canadian League of Composers, an affiliate of the Canadian Music Centre and a member of the Society for Composers and Authors.

Perry has adjudicated both piano and composition competitions and festivals throughout B.C.

She currently teaches piano, composition and theory in Summerland.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langara College honours 49 alums and staff to mark 49 years

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP looking for stolen Dodge flat deck

The vehicle was stolen Oct. 12

Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

The film ‘The Last Victim’ will be using the North and South Okanagan for production

Interior Health plans to check children’s immunization records

Parents may be contacted if records are missing information or if children have not been vaccinated

Snowboard club planning to expand during second year

They are hosting a snowboard swap fundraiser Nov. 9

Grizzlies’ Andrew Palm a KIJHL star of the week

Palm is the Grizzlies new goalie this season

Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

While some rod puppets like Elmo require one puppeteer, it takes two to manipulate others

Elizabeth Fry Society launches #SPEAKOUT campaign in Kelowna

The campaign is meant to build awareness of intimate partner and sexual violence in the community

Vehicle fire knocked down at gas station in Kelowna

Highway 33 remained closed for about 30 minutes while crews directed traffic around the incident

Vernon Chamber supports YLW $5 fee hike

Price boost can ready airport for capacity challenges now and in the future

Summerland music teacher wins award for composition

Anita Perry tied for first place in national music competition

Hedley fights alleged drug house

“It’s about the community coming together to solve a serious problem that has been here for 17 years.”

Okanagan woman helps senior along the journey

Cindy Bertrand Larson goes throughout the Okanagan to help seniors along their end-of-life journey

Mamas for Mamas shatters fundraising goal at 2019 Okanagan gala

The national charitable organization raised $300,000 for the Mamas At-Risk program in Kelowna

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

Most Read