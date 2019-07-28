Summerland once had multiple post offices

POSTAL SERVICE The Balcomo Post Office in Summerland was the second in the community. It operated from 1907 to 1913. The building is still in place at the western edge of Prairie Valley. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Summerland used to have four post offices within the municipal boundaries and one additional post office in Mineola (Meadow Valley.)

The featured photograph is the Balcomo Post Office. It opened in 1907 and became our second post office to serve the community. It closed in 1913.

The building is still in excellent shape and can be seen at the western edge of Prairie Valley as one travels up the hill to our sanitary landfill.

