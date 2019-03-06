Summerland orchardist provides training videos

A Summerland fruit grower has created a series of videos for orchard workers.

Steve Brown has assembled a series of short training videos for the workers who come to the Okanagan Valley each summer.

“It’s really difficult to train and retrain workers every year,” he said, adding that over a summer fruit growing season, he often has upwards of 60 to 70 workers. “It’s a really big task to train everyone.”

There are four videos on apple picking. These were produced in 2017 and have received good response from fruit growers, Brown said.

He is now working on other videos about orchard work, including one on the techniques used in apple pruning.

“So far they have been pretty well received,” he said of the videos.

Editing was done by Brad Riemer of Summerland.

Brown has also put together an unrelated video, The Path to Sustainable Farming.

This is not a training video but rather a presentation of the industry and some of the choices he has made in sustainable fruit farming.

The video was released at the end of January and on the first day it was available online, more than 3,000 people viewed it within the first day.

ET2media of Summerland worked with Brown on this project.

Links to the videos can be found online at summerlandreview.com.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.