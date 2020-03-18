Summerland Ornamental Gardens now closed

Events, workshops and activities have been cancelled or postponed

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens are now closed until further notice.

The notice takes effect March 18 and follows earlier event cancellations at the gardens.

The Friends of the Summerland Gardens had earlier scheduled a number of spring events including a series of gardening workshops and tours to be held at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens, 4200 Hwy. 97 S, Summerland. These events have all been cancelled as a result of the closure.

The annual general meeting, originally scheduled for March 25, has been postponed.

In addition, the Seedy Saturday plant sale, organized by the Friends of the Summerland Gardens and scheduled for March 28 at the Summerland Alliance Church, has also been cancelled.

Updates will be made available on the gardens website at www.summerlandgardens.org.

news@summerlandreview.com
