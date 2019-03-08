Summerland program provides medical details for first responders

Information will help first responders as they deal with medical emergencies

A new program will have comprehensive medical history information available for first responders in case of an emergency.

PRIME, which stands for Personal Records In Medical Emergency, is a program that has been introduced to the Summerland community recently.

Brandi Esler, of NeighbourLink Summerland said the program has been in place in Castlegar and has now expanded into Summerland.

RELATED: NeighbourLink Summerland receives money for PRIME project

RELATED: NeighbourLink provides help to community

The PRIME program is a project that will help first responders in case of an emergency.

PRIME gives participants a detailed fact sheet in a vial that is placed inside the fridge. They also give a decal to put on the fridge door so first responders can see if patients belong to the PRIME program.

Esler said this program is not a replacement for the medical bracelets but rather a more comprehensive medical history for first responders to see in case of an emergency.

PRIME kits are now available for distribution at the Summerland NeighbourLink. You can reach them at 250-404-4673 if you have any questions.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Silkscarf Winery awarded at Asian competition
Next story
Wife reflects on husband’s death with dignified party: ‘There’s no roadmap’

Just Posted

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Bingo night to support Revelstoke Adaptive Sports Programs

The program aims to improve quality of life through opening doors to the outdoors

Body found in West Kelowna homeless camp

A West Kelowna man has been found dead in what’s believed to be a homeless camp.

Look for hope in her eyes this International Women’s Day

For the second year the event Hope in Her Eyes is sold out in Kelowna

Jocelyn’s Jottings: International Women’s Day

For the last two years, on International Women’s Day, I attended a… Continue reading

Sunny skies in the forecast this weekend

Spring has Sprung in Okanagan Valley-Shuswap

Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons granted a court order against Minoo Iromloo

Government proposes dropping regional ALC panels

Head of Okanagan panel says move would “not be a bad thing”

Hergott: Cones of silence removed

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony this week

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

50% of Canadians can’t name a female scientist or engineer: poll

Roughly 82 per cent of those surveyed said they picture a man when imagining a computer scientist

Volunteer rebuilt fire lookout avoids demolition

Province to assess Eagle Pass Mountain structure for safety, environmental risk

No motel refund for Okanagan tourist’s wildfire smoke woes

Tourist was asking for reimbursement for motel cancellation

60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

BC Hydro to look at electricity use during time change

Most Read