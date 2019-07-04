BANNER DESIGNS Artists Peggy Stel, left, Sophia Zang and Cathy Milsted will have their banner designs displayed around the community. Artists not pictured are Ron and Marcia Stacy. The banners were selected for the Summerland Community Arts Council’s annual banner project. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland street banner designs shown

Five artists will have their banner designs displayed around the community

Summerland’s street banners are now on display around the community.

A Summerland Community Arts Council committee received numerous submissions for this year’s banners and selected five designs to be displayed.

The theme of the designs this year was Dawn to Dusk.

READ ALSO: Summerland street banner designs to be unveiled

READ ALSO: Summerland provides funding towards new banner program

There will be 12 copies of each banner design printed and displayed.

The arts council has had a street banner program in place since 1998, but the program has changed from previous years.

In the past, members of the community designed and hand-painted cloth banners which were then displayed from spring until fall.

This year, the banners featured works by fewer artists.

The artists whose banners will grace the community are Peggy Stel, Marcia Stacy, Sophia Zang, Cathy Milsted and Ron Stacy.

Summerland street banner designs shown

