Summerland street was constructed in 1910

Rosedale Avenue is now an important street in Summerland’s downtown area

Rosedale Avenue has gone through considerable changes since the street was constructed more than a century ago.

The historic photograph was taken from Giant’s Head Mountain in 1910, when the road was under construction.

The name ‘Rosedale’ originated from Judge Kelley.

In the foreground is the St. Stephen’s Anglican Church. In the far left is the Central School.

Judge Kelley home was eventually built on the empty lot to the right. Today, his home is part of the Providence Funeral Home.

