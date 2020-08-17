Sacha Perry-Fagant recently received her master’s degree in theoretical physics from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. (Contributed)

Summerland student receives master’s degree in theoretical physics

Sacha Perry-Fagant has been studying at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark

A Summerland student has been awarded a master’s degree in theoretical physics from a Danish university.

Sacha Perry-Fagant was recently awarded the degree from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus forces B.C. to postpone international university conference

READ ALSO: University of Victoria to study COVID outbreaks from your poop

Perry-Fagant’s thesis, Myers-Perry Black Holes as Blackfolds applied the blackfold approach to the ultra-spinning Myers-Perry black hole and found the energy-momentum tensor up to first order.

Perry-Fagant graduated from Summerland Secondary School in 2013 and from McGill University in 2017 with a joint major in physics and computer science.

She is living in Copenhagen and working for the Danish company Smallbrooks.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Students

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Revelstoke in full bloom

Just Posted

Revelstoke MLA questions effectiveness of new fuel transparency reporting requirements

Minister Ralston expects public scrutiny will help regulate gas prices

Wildfire burning near Craigellachie

Blaze estimated at four hectares, BC Wildfire Service personnel on site

Revelstoke Feel Good Collective ending on a positive note

Owner says a second shut down in the fall would destroy any hope of coming back

PHOTOS: Revelstoke in full bloom

Last week Revelstoke celebrated a Wildflower Festival, readers submitted their best photos

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Heat warning for Okanagan, thunderstorm watch for Shuswap

Expect highs of 35 C in the Okanagan and strong winds in the Shuswap area

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Summerland student receives master’s degree in theoretical physics

Sacha Perry-Fagant has been studying at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Dyer:The BC Step Code

Research indicates Canada could replace 100% of power from dams with solar, using only 13% of the land

Not guilty plea entered in North Okanagan murder trial

Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge of being a party to manslaughter in July 2017 death

Summerland Terry Fox Run organizers urge individual efforts

Participants encouraged to run, walk, swim or cycle distance remaining in 1980 Marathon of Hope

Kootnekoff: Federal genetic non-discrimination legislation upheld

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Horoscopes for the week of August 17

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read