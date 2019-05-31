Summerland students to participate in blood drive

High school students will attend clinic in Penticton on June 13

Students from Summerland Secondary School will donate blood in Penticton next week.

The event is being organized by Rayman Klar, a Grade 12 student, who has organized blood donation events for the past two years.

Klar, who is also a blood donor, said she is “grateful for the opportunity to help people in need.”

Two Grade 11 students, Tessa Nesdoly and Jacqueline Mansiere, will also be involved in high school blood donation events.

READ ALSO: Sirens of Life calls for blood donation

READ ALSO: B.C. man honoured for rolling his sleeve for 150 blood donations

Students have received support from biology teacher Shona Becker and principal Alan Stel.

“Giving back to community is important to model to students the power of selflessness,” Stel said.

Stel, who will be driving the bus to take students to the blood donation clinic, said his wife needed a blood transfusion that later helped them have four children.

In addition to the student blood donation effort, Canadian Blood Services is a new campaign asking people to use social media to post their reasons for being blood donors. The campaign hashtag is #WhatsYourReason.

More than 100,000 new blood donors are needed in Canada this year to keep up with demand, the blood services agency says.

The blood donation clinic will be held Thursday, June 13 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Penticton Seniors Drop In Centre, 2965 South Main St., Penticton.

