ELECTRIC VEHICLES Susan Norie and Grant Evans show their electric vehicles. On Saturday, Aug. 24, electric vehicle owners will have their vehicles on display at the Summerland Electric Vehicle Tailgate to answer questions and provide information. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland to showcase electric vehicles

Vehicle owners will show cars, answer questions and provide rides

Electric vehicle owners will show their cars and answer questions at a public event in Summerland later this month.

The Summerland Electric Vehicle Tailgate will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summerland Secondary School parking lot.

Vehicles including a Nissan Leaf, Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt will be on display, and owners will offer rides to those who are interested.

Grant Evans, an electric vehicle owner and one of the event organizers, said 10 to 20 vehicles are expected at the event.

While the majority of vehicles on the roads are still powered by internal combustion engines, Evans said electric vehicles are gaining in popularity.

READ ALSO: Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

READ ALSO: Electric cars gaining popularity in Okanagan

“They’re not as much of a novelty as they were,” he said of electric vehicles.

Susan Norie, another electric vehicle owner and event organizer, said Summerland has an unusually high number of electric vehicles compared with other communities in the region.

Summerland also has several charging stations in the downtown area. These are located on Kelly Avenue near Memorial Park, at the municipal offices on Henry Avenue and in the parking lot on Victoria Road North.

READ ALSO: Okanagan city leading the charge on electric vehicle use

The event organizers believe showing people electric vehicles and answering questions will help those interested in purchasing a vehicle.

Norie said electric vehicles today can travel much further than earlier electric vehicles.

Fast charging stations, available in some communities, allow electric vehicle owners to charge their vehicles in a matter of minutes.

Summerland has Level 2 stations, which require longer times for the vehicles to charge.

Most Read