A Summerland winery, overlooking Okanagan Lake, was recently sold for $5.2 million. (Contributed)

Summerland winery sold for $5.2 million

Property overlooking Okanagan Lake was on the market 160 days

A Summerland winery, overlooking Okanagan Lake, has been sold.

The property, on McDougald Road in Summerland, was the site of Evolve Winery, and earlier was the site of Bonitas Winery.

The selling price was $5.2 million.

READ ALSO: Summerland beverage producers feel effects of COVID-19

READ ALSO: “We will survive the best we can”: Okanagan wineries report sales decline due to COVID-19

Richard Deacon, real estate advisor with Engle and Völkers Okanagan, said the property was listed late last year and was on the market for 160 days. He said there was a lot of interest in the property.

The 5.26-hectare property includes a 353-square metre home and winery.

The property also has more than 300 metres of lakefront, with float plane, boat and helicopter access.

It has been a popular wedding venue, hosting 30 weddings in 2019 alone.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Wine

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Okanagan country singer serenades Predator Ridge residents

Just Posted

COVID-19: Revelstoke students describe life during pandemic

Most wonder what the future will be like

YMCA Okanagan offers care for children of essential service workers

Priority will be given to children aged 5 to 12 years old

COVID-19: How Revelstoke schools are tackling the virtual classroom

Technolgy is offering students choices in learning

Pink supermoon lights up night sky in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Largest and brightest full moon of the year was most visible on April 7

Coming together to Do Some Good

The Kelowna Capital News and Lake Country Calendar join a local tech company to support community causes

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

Summerland winery sold for $5.2 million

Property overlooking Okanagan Lake was on the market 160 days

B.C. records five more deaths due to COVID-19, 45 new cases

A total of 838 people have recovered from the virus

Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Premier John Horgan authorizes bunny to spread “eggs-ellent cheer” throughout province

Travellers returning to B.C. must have self-isolation plan or face quarantine: Horgan

Premier John Horgan says forms must be filled out by travellers

Major crimes investigating sudden death of North Okanagan child

The 8 year old was flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

Fire on evening of April 7 reported near Pyramid Provincial Park

A small wildfire near Pyramid Provincial Park south of Summerland is under… Continue reading

WATCH: Okanagan country singer serenades Predator Ridge residents

Melissa Livingstone wanted to help spread joy through music

Most Read