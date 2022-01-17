Anne Schmiedel of Summerland (Photo/BCLC)

Anne Schmiedel of Summerland (Photo/BCLC)

Summerland woman welcomes whopping windfall

A free play leads to a $1 million guaranteed prize for resident Anne Schmiedel

Anne Schmiedel is still in disbelief after her free play for the Lotto 6/49 draw on December 15, 2021, resulted in her winning the $1 million guaranteed prize.

“I got a free play from my (previous) ticket, and that free play was what actually won the million,” said Schmiedel. “I wasn’t sure if it was real or not. My husband and I told one group of friends and they thought we were joking.”

Schmiedel purchased her ticket on PlayNow.com and was at home with her husband when she checked her e-mail and found that she had won.

“I was in my living room, and I saw in my e-mail that I won a prize. I thought ‘okay, it’s probably one dollar.’ I showed my husband, and we were checking the numbers,” said Schmiedel. “He said ‘no, those aren’t your numbers,’ but then he figured out the guaranteed prize and ours matched.”

Schmiedel says she plans on sharing some of her winnings with family, donating some to charity, and saving for retirement.

Read More: Record-breaking 102 million winning lottery tickets sold across B.C. in 2021

Read More: COLUMN: I didn’t win the Lotto Max jackpot

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

lucky womanSummerland

Previous story
Kelowna charity donation to the Salvation Army feeds local community

Just Posted

A Revelstoke RCMP officer found to not be at fault in an incident where a snowmobiler without a helmet turned onto Woodenhead Loop, travelling the wrong direction on a one-way street before being involved in a collision. (Black Press - file photo)
B.C.’s police watchdog finds RCMP officer not at fault following snowmobile crash

Old-growth logging protesters blocked the Trans Canada Highway in Revelstoke on Jan. 14. A large portion of the protesters were in their 20’s. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Old-growth protesters block highway in Revelstoke

A woman’s body has been found at the Glenmore dog park on Sunday morning, Jan. 16, 2022. (Google image)
Woman’s body found at Kelowna dog park

While the weather is great for building snowmen, some are wishing the snowy weather would give way to milder temperatures. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Can you cope with lots of snow?