Summerland woman wins $1M in Lotto 6/49

A Summerland woman is $1 million richer following a Lotto 6/49 win.

Lindalie Dansereau typically checks her lottery tickets while enjoying her morning coffee, and this time, the first sip tasted extra rich after discovering she scored $1 million from the April 6 draw.

“I had set the ticket aside and checked it while having coffee one morning,” she said. “I had to read the numbers twice. I was stunned.”

Dansereau couldn’t wait to tell her husband the good news. “I told him, ‘I think I won’ and he thought it was a late April Fools’ joke. Next, I called our kids to share the news with them and they were so excited.”

Dansereau says the realization of her win hasn’t quite sunk in and she hasn’t celebrated just yet. She has some travel plans brewing and will also gift some of her prize to her husband and kids.

Dansereau purchased her ticket from the IGA on Prairie Valley Road and was at home when she discovered she had won the prize.

In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49. The lottery is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. Each draw includes a guaranteed prize draw of $1 million.

Players can purchase tickets at any lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com and can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS and Android devices.

