The the J.R. Campbell home in Summerland has been selected as the community’s heritage building for 2021. (Contributed)

Summerland’s Campbell house recognized for heritage value

Former mayor was also named Summerland’s 1955 Citizen of the Year

To mark heritage week, Summerland has recognized a heritage building, site and tree.

The community has observed B.C. Heritage Week in this way each year since 1987.

This year, members of Summerland’s Okanagan Historical Society chose the J.R. Campbell home as its heritage building. This home is located just south of Granny’s Fruit Stand on Highway 97.

READ ALSO: Historic house was home to two Summerland mayors

READ ALSO: Summerland was once most prosperous community in the Okanagan Valley

John Robinson Campbell (1873-1971), always known as J.R., and his wife Addie (1876-1954) completed construction of their new home in the summer of 1907.

His contributions to Summerland were significant. He served more than 20 years on municipal council as mayor and as councillor, at a time when the water system was improved.

He was chair of the school board and served on the boards of the Agricultural Society (Fall Fair), fire department, board of trade and the hospital society.

He also served as the district’s building inspector.

As a building contractor, he built seven homes as well as the Elliott store on Main Street. In 1955, Summerland honoured him by awarding him the Citizen of the Year for his contributions to our town.

For this year’s heritage site, the society chose Shaughnessy’s Springs in Summerland’s Lowertown.

Today, the springs provide water to the Summerland fish hatchery. The temperature and chemistry of the spring water is perfect for raising trout. This hatchery is the oldest continuously running trout hatchery in British Columbia.

Prior to the hatchery, the flow of spring water was used to generate electricity.

The Electric Light Plant became operational in 1905. Summerland was the first municipality to do so in the Okanagan Valley. The spring water also provided domestic use during the early days of Summerland.

This year’s selected heritage tree is the large weeping willow tree located close to the playground in Memorial Park. Weeping willows often grow in areas of abundant groundwater. Aeneas Creek has a history of changing location over time, and the creek, at one time, was in that area.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A weeping willow tree in Memorial Park has been designated as Summerland’s heritage tree for 2021. (Contributed)

Shaughnessy’s Springs has been selected as Summerland’s heritage site for 2021. The springs provides water for the Summerland fish hatchery. (Contributed)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Behind the scenes with Mission: Surprise Valentine
Next story
Penticton man uses arena billboard to make proposal of a lifetime

Just Posted

Environmental protection organization Wildsight joins in call with nearly 200 similar groups to abandon single-use products. Photo from pixabay.com
Wildsight joins 188 environmental groups in call to end single use products

Groups issue joint paper calling for change ahead of UN Environment Assembly

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)
‘I am a fighter’: Revelstoke woman striving to win tattoo competition

Two local women are in the Inked magazine cover-model contest: Kat Peters and Jennifer Bowden

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a chimney fire Feb. 16, the fire was contained to the chimney. (Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services photo)
Revelstoke fire department responds to car fire and chimney fire

There were two fire calls in the last 24 hours

Andrea Leisegang and her family went ice skating at Williamson Lake during the cold snap. (Submitted/Andrea Leisegang)
PHOTOS: Revelstoke keeps busy during the cold snap

People share what they were up to

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)
People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

Sunnybank care home in Oliver. (File photo)
Final South Okanagan care home outbreak declared over

There were 38 infected and six lives lost during the COVID-19 outbreak at Sunnybank Retirement Centre

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

Help from Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter was instrumental in rescuing two sledders from Owlhead Mountain on Feb. 17. (Air Rescue One/VSAR photo)
Helicopter used to rescue sledders who spent cold night on mountain near Sicamous

SAR volunteers from Vernon and the Shuswap as well as the sledders equipment helped the rescue

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

A Kelowna resident found several hollow frozen structures as pictured in Mill Creek Regional Park. (Scott)
Kelowna resident finds ‘ice volcanoes’ at regional park

The frozen structures are likely made out of frozen creek water, Environment Canada said

Most Read