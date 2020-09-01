Summerland’s history featured in Okanagan Historical Society’s annual report

Three local historians have contributed articles to 2020 publication

The Okanagan Historical Society’s 84th annual report includes several items about Summerland’s history. (Photograph courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Three Summerland historians have contributed articles to the recently published Okanagan Historical Society’s 84th annual report.

Readers can discover the history of fruit processing and canning in the South Okanagan.

Written by George Downton, president of the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Historical Society, his article includes well-known Summerland cannery names including Barkwill’s, Cornwall, Mrs. Milne’s, Garnett Valley, John Beaven and T. J. Smith.

READ ALSO: Historical society working to preserve cabin and rename roundabouts in Summerland

READ ALSO: Summerland’s water system and rinks featured in 2019 Okanagan Historical Society book

In her article, former museum archivist Ruth ten Veen researched the early days of Crescent Beach (once known as Storehouse Point) where supplies of food and tools were dropped off for local settlers and for gold miners heading to the Similkameen.

David Gregory, former report editor and known locally for his historical tours, contributed two articles: one about a slaughterhouse that once existed on Giant’s Head Mountain, and one on a once-popular hunting area near Darke Lake Provincial Park known as “the piggeries,” named after hunters Ken Hogg, Hamilton Lang and William Bacon.

The reports cost $25 each (cash only) including tax, which includes annual membership in the society. To purchase a copy, visit the Summerland Museum or the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

The Okanagan Historical Society is one of the oldest societies in B.C. dedicated to the preservation of local history. Incorporated in 1925, the society has published a report each year except during the Great Depression and World War II.

To join the Summerland branch of the society, call 250-494-9030 or 250-494-1220.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history