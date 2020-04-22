Summerland’s sharing stand asks gardeners for help

Seeds, starter plants and labour will be provided to participating gardeners

This year, organizers of the Summerland Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Sharing Stand are calling on local gardeners to help provide fruits and vegetables. (Stock photo)

Organizers of the Summerland Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Sharing Stand are calling on local gardeners to help provide produce this year.

Linda Van Alphen, coordinator of the sharing stand, said the organization will offer free seeds, starter plants and garden preparation labour to those interested in joining a “Summerland Community of Gardeners” to grow food.

She said the community of gardeners members will be registered to support the sharing stand with a portion of their produce.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s Sharing Stand takes in more than 2,700 kilograms of produce

READ ALSO: Sharing Stand provides fresh produce

The sharing stand operates in cooperation with the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre.

This year, there is an increased demand for fruits and vegetables, Van Alphen said.

At the same time, she has noticed more people in Summerland growing large gardens this year.

“This is the time that people are wanting to step up,” she said.

The sharing stand began in June, 2018. It operates each Tuesday afternoon during the late spring into the fall at the Summerland United Church.

The stand’s hours coincide with the Summerland Food Bank’s pickup hours, but the stand is not used exclusively by clients.

Users were invited to share, trade or take what they needed from the produce bins.

Last year, the stand took in more than 2,700 kilograms of fresh fruit and vegetables.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gardening