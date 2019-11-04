Summerland’s Sharing Stand takes in more than 2,700 kilograms of produce

Activity at weekly stand shows 49 per cent increase from 2018 figures

SHARING STAND Volunteers with the Summerland Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Sharing Stand received and distributed fresh fruit and vegetables to the community. (Photo submitted)

The Summerland Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Sharing Stand was created through a partnership between Alex Kondor and Linda Van Alphen as members of the Summerland Healthy Community Initiative.

The last day of the stand’s season this year was Oct. 29.

The stand took in more than 2,700 kilograms (5,966 lbs.) of fresh fruit and vegetable donations from residential gardeners and farmers, representing a 49 per cent increase over the 1,820 kilograms (4,014 lbs.) last year.

Customers at the stand were invited to share, trade or simply take what ever they need from the produce bins.

The stand was set up at the Summerland United Church parking lot, and received support from the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre. Community volunteers were responsible for setting up the stand each week.

