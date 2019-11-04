SHARING STAND Volunteers with the Summerland Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Sharing Stand received and distributed fresh fruit and vegetables to the community. (Photo submitted)

Summerland’s Sharing Stand takes in more than 2,700 kilograms of produce

Activity at weekly stand shows 49 per cent increase from 2018 figures

The Summerland Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Sharing Stand was created through a partnership between Alex Kondor and Linda Van Alphen as members of the Summerland Healthy Community Initiative.

The last day of the stand’s season this year was Oct. 29.

READ ALSO: Sharing Stand provides fresh produce

READ ALSO: Changes considered for Summerland Rotary Sunday Market

The stand took in more than 2,700 kilograms (5,966 lbs.) of fresh fruit and vegetable donations from residential gardeners and farmers, representing a 49 per cent increase over the 1,820 kilograms (4,014 lbs.) last year.

Customers at the stand were invited to share, trade or simply take what ever they need from the produce bins.

The stand was set up at the Summerland United Church parking lot, and received support from the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre. Community volunteers were responsible for setting up the stand each week.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former community of Mineola had a lumber mill
Next story
Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

Just Posted

Why should you walk your dog on a leash?

Revelstoke dog trainer weighs in on the conversation

PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates business excellence

And the winners are…

Fog and winter road conditions on Highway 1 this morning

Revelstoke roads and weather

Did you remember to “fall back?”

We said goodbye to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday; now on Daylight Standard Time

Revelstoke school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vapes

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

It includes everyone from Whoopi to Janelle

Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Fungi fascination blooms in Okanagan

Victoria artist’s mushroom art on display at Caetani Centre

Summerland’s Sharing Stand takes in more than 2,700 kilograms of produce

Activity at weekly stand shows 49 per cent increase from 2018 figures

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy party leader Jo-Ann Roberts steps into top role

Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

BBQ fundraiser planned for International Science Centre Day

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

Most Read