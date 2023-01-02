The Polar Bear Dip at Tugboat Beach to kick off 2023 in Kelowna. (Trudy Jane Janicki/Facebook)

Sun’s out, buns out: A cool start to 2023 with Kelowna’s annual Polar Bear Dip

Dippers jumped in at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1

Temperatures hovered a little above zero for the first swim of the new year.

The 2023 Polar Bear Dip in Kelowna saw a large crowd gather to watch a great number of brave individuals take a cold dip for a good cause.

The dip was at 2 p.m. with food vendors and music open before and after.

Hosted by Community Recreational Initiatives Society, the event has raised over $18,000.

Money can still be donated online at trellis.org/2023-polar-bear-dip.

All funds raised will provide people living with disabilities access to outdoor recreation.

READ MORE: First baby in Kelowna this year is a girl

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserKelownaNew Year'sSwimming

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2022?
Next story
Winter composting with Revelstoke’s Local Food Initiative

Just Posted

(File photo)
Winter composting with Revelstoke’s Local Food Initiative

Autumn Lott at Gilman’s point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. At seven years old, she’s the youngest Canadian to have ever summitted the infamous peak. (Francesca Lott photo)
Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Sea Otters in love. (Contributed)
Top 10 fun facts of the year