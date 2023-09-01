SuperWalk paces Parkinson’s support in Vernon

Roughly 75 people showed up to help raise money for Parkinson’s disease research during the Parkinson Superwalk in Vernon, last year on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The opportunity to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson’s disease, is coming to Vernon.

The annual SuperWalk is set to take place at Vernon’s Polson Park on Saturday, Sept. 9.

“This year we also have the Vernon Snowflakes doing a formation flyover to honour the warriors we have lost to Parkinson’s,” said organizer Laura Wilson.

Leading the attendees will be pipe major Maureen Soichuck of the Kalamalka Highlanders, while the Lions Club will be serving breakfast by donation.

Parkinson’s disease affects one in every 500 people in Canada, as over 103,000 currently are living with the disease in the country. Of those, 15,000 are living in B.C.

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms begin gradually and worsen over time. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking, talking, body tremors, slow movements and inflexible muscles. Majority of people living with Parkinson’s are diagnosed at the age of 70 and up.

More information can be found at parkinson.bc.ca/superwalk. The SuperWalk is sponsored by the Parkinson Society of B.C, and they have set a fundraising goal of $300,000 this year.

