Support stays on track for Silver Star Adaptive Snow Sports

Thrive Real Estate gets behind Carter Classic

From the first sit-ski 15 years ago, support continues to thrive for the work done by Silver Star Adaptive Snow Sports.

Heidi Lussi proudly shows Steve Wikkerink a picture of the first junior sit-ski that SSASS acquired as a result of her first donation in 2005. In the sit-ski is Chelaine McInroy, who later competed in para-alpine skiing at an international level. Since then dozens of young SSASS students have used this sit-ski.

“It is so gratifying to be able to contribute to these students, I am so in awe with what they can do” said Lussi.

Her passion for SSASS has led Thrive Okanagan Real Estate to get behind the program and continue as a corporate sponsor.

“I know how special it is for a person with a disability to successfully participate in an activity,” said Wikkerink, has taken over the lead for the Thrive team (formerly known as the Heidi Lussi Real Estate team) and is enthusiastically continuing to support SSASS. “I am pleased to hear that SSASS offers lessons not just to persons with physical disabilities but also to persons who have other disabilities such as visual impairment or autism.”

SSASS offers ski and snowboard instruction to children and adults with any disability that are not able to successfully take group lessons. It is a registered charity with 60 trained volunteer instructors and offers lessons during the ski season to locals and visitors to SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Wikkerink moved to Vernon and joined Lussi’s real estate team in 2015. He also joined her to watch the Carter Classic in February 2016.

The Carter Classic Memorial Dual Slalom is an annual event and fundraiser for SSASS where students are paired with teams of skiers or boarders from the community, who collect donations for SSASS.

“The event is suitable for all levels and abilities as winning is based on the participants’ most accurate guess of their time going down the course,” said Laurie Spearin, chairwoman for this year’s event, which goes Saturday, Feb. 29.

“I was blown away with the excitement of the students,” Wikkerink remarks about the Carter Classic. “This year we are going to put in a team from Thrive Okanagan Real Estate Team and I hope to get my kids involved. I think it’s important for everyone to be part of these events and celebrations.”

READ MORE: Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-media broomball battle

READ MORE: Nominations sought for Vernon’s top 20 over 40

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs
Next story
Revelstoke’s Reved Quarterly prints last issue

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Reved Quarterly prints last issue

Its editor Peter Worden is deciding what to do next

Revelstoke City Council approves $3.8 million signage project

Phase 1 of the project will be $550,000

Revelstoke related films to be shown at North Valley Mountain Film Festival

The festival is Feb. 29 in Silverton, B.C.

Tourism Revelstoke finalist for professional excellence award

The award will be presented at the BC Tourism Industry Conference March 4-6

Slippery driving conditions near Revelstoke

Mainly cloudy today

Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

Three quick second-half goals pace Beach Radio to shocking 3-1 win over Morning Star Sweepers

Truck rolls off embankment, lands near North Okanagan home

Extent of injuries, if any, unknown at this time

Report of man approaching children in Oliver prompts RCMP investigation

The man allegedly stopped his vehicle and asked the children if they would like to see his puppy.

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

Support stays on track for Silver Star Adaptive Snow Sports

Thrive Real Estate gets behind Carter Classic

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Potential threat of child abductor in Oliver

A man in a grey car allegedly approached three children waiting for the bus.

Most Read