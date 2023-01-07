Swans captured wintering in North Okanagan

Photographers get birds on camera and video

Trumpeter swans spotted across the Okanagan are creating some magical photos and videos.

Many of the large birds winter in the Okanagan, as they are well adapted for the cold with a dense layer of down feathers.

“They require open water for the night so Kalamalka and Okanagan lakes provide lots of areas to get out of the wind,” Vernon photographer John Gallant said. “During the day they go out in search of food and the old corn maze at O’Keefe Ranch provides some attraction.”

Gallant caught a trio of the swans, often referred to as winter swans and also mistaken for tundra swans, foraging at the historic site from St. Annes Road Jan. 5.

Norman Dick also caught some of the swans on camera, and video, in Chase.

“They would churn up the water to get at the salmon that died,” said the Sicamous resident, who captured the majestic birds in Tsútswecw Provincial Park.

READ MORE: Cows removed from Okanagan Lake, two weeks after drowning

READ MORE: Swans soar, eagles rise in annual North Okanagan bird count

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

birdsPhotographyVernon

 

A trio of winter swans forage through the old corn maze at O'Keefe Ranch Jan. 5, 2023. (John Gallant Photography)

Previous story
Grab a growler of gluten-free beer at new Lake Country brewery

Just Posted

BC Cancer Kelowna has technology that’s the first of its kind in Canada, an adaptive radiation machine that makes the planning process faster. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
First in Canada cancer radiation machine in Kelowna

3671 Catherwood Rd. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s most valuable properties: BC Assessment

(Dave Albers)
Revelstoke Grizzlies thump North Okanagan Knights 5-1

(Mark Baron)
Smash-and-grab burglars hit Revelstoke’s Integrated Apparel