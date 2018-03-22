Sam Aiden’s exhibit —“Al Ain the Eye: I am different but I am #human” — will open at the United Church on March 30. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Syrian refugee’s art exhibit to highlight the politics of identity

Sam Aiden says he hopes the exhibit will show Revelstokians that queer people are different, but human

He’s only been here four months, but Sam Aiden, a gay Syrian refugee who fled the war in Syria to build a new life in Canada, has slowly integrated himself into the community. It hasn’t come without its challenges.

The 23 year-old says that ideas about sexuality here are not what he thought they’d be, but that he is grateful just to be able to express himself.

“When I was my hometown, and even in Lebanon, I couldn’t talk. But now I can. I can express my opinion, and share who I am,” said Aiden. “Now I am free.”

Sharing his opinions and sexuality with the world is part of the idea behind his new art exhibit — “Al Ain the Eye: I am different but I am #human” — which will open at the United Church on March 30. The exhibit begins at 4:44 p.m. Four is Aiden’s lucky number.

David Cooke, the minister of the Revelstoke United Church, said that he has been beyond amazed at how integrated and involved with the community Aiden has been during his short time in Revelstoke. He also said that he feels it’s important to educate people about the diversity of gender identity.

“I think that recognition that a diverse spectrum of gender exists is extremely important,” said Cooke. “It’s important for people who identify differently to feel accepted and to not feel they are persecuted.”

“Al Ain the Eye” will tell Aiden’s life story. He hopes his story will help break down the stigma that surrounds his life as someone who identifies as queer.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Potluck welcomes Syrian refugee to Revelstoke

The 23-year-old says his artistic practice is a way of coping with some of his traumatic memories and past.

The multimedia show will feature Aiden’s writing, painting, graphic design and pictures, which he says chronicle both his life in Syria, and transition to small-town Canada.

Aiden says he hopes the exhibit will educate people about gender identity, because he has found that a lot of people in Revelstoke don’t know about the politics and performance of identity.

“It’s been difficult for me to show my identity here, and I need to work on that to show people who I am,” said Aiden over a coffee at La Baguette. “We are different, but we are human.”

Aiden was born in the Al-Suwayda, Syria.

He arrived in Revelstoke via Lebanon in December, and was sponsored by Revelstoke for Refugees.

RELATED: Revelstoke for Refugees to welcome first Syrian arrive in December

Aiden studied psychology at the university level but was not able to graduate due to the ongoing war in Syria.

He is currently working part-time at Birch and Lace, and said he is interested in pursuing esthetician studies.

He says that being able to look for beauty, even amidst hardship, makes his life worth living.

The exhibit is free and will only run for one night.

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Glimpses of the Past

Just Posted

Syrian refugee’s art exhibit to highlight the politics of identity

Sam Aiden says he hopes the exhibit will show Revelstokians that queer people are different, but human

Traffic stop in Malakwa leads to arrests

Three in custody suspected of jewellery theft

Revelstoke Fire Chief Rob Girard to retire

Assistant Chief Roger Echlin to take over duties on June 1

Glimpses of the Past

From a hawk preying on tame pigeons in 1893 to a housing shortage in 1943

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre reopens with annual members exhibit

“Things You Don’t Know About Me” will open at the Visual Arts Centre on April 6

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Under the Big Top

Revelstoke Skating Club performance inspired by Cirque du Soleil

‘Not well thought out:’ Arizona family slams B.C. speculation tax

American family spends half the year in vacation home on Vancouver Island

Family of B.C. wildfire victim wants better emergency preparedness for vulnerable people

Williams Lake’s David Jeff “fell through the cracks”

Senate backs bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Justin Trudeau reminded senators that his government was elected on a promise to legalize pot

Vernon police search van possibly connected to bear spray incident

Police searched a yellow cube van, Thursday afternoon, at Vernon Auto Towing

Where Canadians buy real estate abroad: report

Hot Spots: Top 30 home-buying destinations for Canadians in the Americas

Bank employees save Penticton woman $6k from CRA scam

Would-be victim said she was hit while vulnerable from a family issue and initially fell for the trap

Ban on grizzly bear hunt, new rules take effect April 1

Taxidermists, tanners will have to report on any grizzly bears or parts brought to them

Ontario father grief stricken over murder of ex-wife and children

‘No words to explain,’ grieving father of slain teens says in statement

Most Read

  • Glimpses of the Past

    From a hawk preying on tame pigeons in 1893 to a housing shortage in 1943

  • Column: Getting kids into the kitchen

    Your kids may be able to do more in the kitchen than you might think

  • Syrian refugee’s art exhibit to highlight the politics of identity

    Sam Aiden says he hopes the exhibit will show Revelstokians that queer people are different, but human