Taking down a tipi with the Indigenous Friendship Society of Revelstoke

Volunteers from the Indigenous Friendship Society of Revelstoke took down the tipi at Revelstoke Secondary School Aug. 4, 2021. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Volunteers from the Indigenous Friendship Society of Revelstoke took town a tipi at Revelstoke Secondary School today for cleaning and maintenance.

It will be put up again in the fall.

