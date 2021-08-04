Taking down a tipi with the Indigenous Friendship Society of Revelstoke
Volunteers from the Indigenous Friendship Society of Revelstoke took down the tipi at Revelstoke Secondary School Aug. 4, 2021. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Volunteers from the Indigenous Friendship Society of Revelstoke took town a tipi at Revelstoke Secondary School today for cleaning and maintenance.
It will be put up again in the fall.
