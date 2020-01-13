Teacher organizes fundraiser for Penticton boy fighting cancer

Tickets for the fundraiser are available for the public from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan 20 to 23.

Following the Barley Mill’s fundraiser dinners, there is another way to help support local nine-year-old Wills Hodgkinson’s fight against cancer.

His former teacher, Sylvie Penrose, is organizing a prize raffle to raise funds for the Hodgkinson family.

“Wills’ sister was attending our school, and when Tim informed us about Wills’s two new tumours, my husband and I were devastated and wanted to help,” said Penrose.

READ MORE: Nine-year-old Penticton boy faces return of lung tumours

Having known the family for years, first while Wills attended the Children’s Universe Montessori School and later his sister, she wanted to do something to give the family support.

Penrose reached out to some local businesses to see if they’d be willing to off their support, and she has received more generosity than she was expecting. Initially aiming for 10 prizes, she is now up to 16.

Students are making an artbook for Scarlett and a card to send to Wills.

“We won’t forget his enthusiasm to learn and challenge himself,” said Penrose. “First he was eager to learn his numbers and letters. Then he was fascinated about the anatomy of the body, he could name all the parts of the body, including the gall bladder and pancreas,” said Penrose. “Later, he started to really enjoy painting.”

When the school brought in a game about the body, Wills was quick to point out that the gall bladder, which had been kept away due to its small size, was missing.

READ MORE: Nine-year-old Penticton boy fighting cancer with a smile

Over the last two Saturdays, on Jan. 6 and 11, the Barley Mill Brew Pub hosted special fundraiser dinners for Wills, raising over $3,200 across both nights.

A GoFundMe has also been established, and can be found by searching “9 yr Old Wills’ Fights Cancer.”

Students at the school are welcome to pick up tickets at any pick-up and drop-off time for their kids. For the public who wish to support the Hodgkinsons and enter into the raffle, the public will be able to pick up tickets from the school at 645 Wade Ave. West between 4 and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 to 23. The draws for the winners will be done by Wills’ grandmother Dee on Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

