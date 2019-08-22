Nancy Jensen and her family and friends have been entering the Revelstoke Terry Fox run at “Team Doug” every year since her husband died of cancer in 2011. (Submitted)

Terry Fox run in Revelstoke coming up Sept. 15

There will be a 2 km, 5 km and 10 km

Revelstoke’s annual Terry Fox Run is coming up on Sept. 15 and organizer Nancy Jensen is hoping to make it big again.

Jensen took over the event last year, just two weeks before it happened. With more time to get things done this year, Jensen is hoping to see it flourish once again.

Terry Fox was a high school athlete who was diagnosed with cancer and his leg amputated above the knee, in 1977.

On April 12, 1980, Fox started the Marathon of Hope, intending to run across Canada on his prosthetic leg, raising funds for cancer research along the way.

His runs averaged 42 kilometres a day and he ran 143 days, from St. John’s Newfoundland to Thunder Bay, Ontario, when he found out the cancer had spread to his lungs. He died on June 28, 1981.

Every year groups across the country run in his honour and raise money for his cause–cancer research.

Jensen lost her husband to cancer in 2011 and has been entering “Team Doug” in the run every year since then.

This year’s run will start and end in Grizzly Plaza. There will be a 2 km, 5 km and 10 km. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. with the run at 9 but Jensen said runners are welcome to come when they can.

The run is open to all skill levels and cyclists and dogs are also welcome to participate, Jensen said.

There is no minimum or required donation to participate, however people are able to start fundraising campaigns online as well as bring donations to the event.

All proceeds will go to the Terry Fox Foundation.

The foundation uses the money to pay for cancer research–keeping Fox’s vision alive all these years later.

 

