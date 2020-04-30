Thank you to Kelowna’s essential workers

Be sure to get your copy of the Kelwona Capital News today

A thank you poster for essential workers is in the copy of the paper today

Wrapped around the April 30 edition of the Revelstoke Review is a huge heart poster that you can put in your window or around your home to express gratitude to all workers who provide services that we need to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to the local businesses we have been able to create this tribute to all essential works in the Revelstoke area, who are keeping our community safe.

Post this thank you in a visible area around your home to let everyone know how proud and grateful we are for the efforts of frontline workers.

Be sure to pick up your copy of the Revelstoke Review from either of the grocery stores.

