The 2018 Summer Reading Club is back in the Okanagan

The Okanagan Regional Library invites kids of all ages to join the 2018 BC Summer Reading Club.

This year’s theme is Motion Commotion. Registration is free and starts soon, check your local branch of the ORL or visit orl.bc.ca to see when your local branch’s registration date is.

Kids receive a reading record to help keep track of their summer reading. When they complete the program, they will be awarded a medal at the end of the summer. Crafts, activities and contests are offered to keep kids entertained and reading all summer long.

The BC Summer Reading Club motivates kids to read regularly to help maintain or improve their reading skills while school is out. It makes reading fun by inviting kids to read what they want and when they want. Whether they’re interested in a print book, audiobook, e-book, or magazine the Okanagan Regional Library staff can help kids find just what they like.

The BC Summer Reading Club is sponsored by the British Columbia Library Association, with financial support from Libraries Branch, Ministry of Education, and the RBC Foundation.

