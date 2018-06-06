The Okanagan Regional Library is kicking off its Summer Reading Club program. (Contributed)

The 2018 Summer Reading Club is back in the Okanagan

This year’s Summer Reading Club theme is Motion Commotion.

The Okanagan Regional Library invites kids of all ages to join the 2018 BC Summer Reading Club.

This year’s theme is Motion Commotion. Registration is free and starts soon, check your local branch of the ORL or visit orl.bc.ca to see when your local branch’s registration date is.

Kids receive a reading record to help keep track of their summer reading. When they complete the program, they will be awarded a medal at the end of the summer. Crafts, activities and contests are offered to keep kids entertained and reading all summer long.

The BC Summer Reading Club motivates kids to read regularly to help maintain or improve their reading skills while school is out. It makes reading fun by inviting kids to read what they want and when they want. Whether they’re interested in a print book, audiobook, e-book, or magazine the Okanagan Regional Library staff can help kids find just what they like.

The BC Summer Reading Club is sponsored by the British Columbia Library Association, with financial support from Libraries Branch, Ministry of Education, and the RBC Foundation.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

Just Posted

Asbestos concerns stop recycling of drywall

Once new policy is in place, regional district optimistic practice will resume

Family Fishing Weekend coming June 15-17

A family tradition nearly 20 years old continues to grow as families… Continue reading

CSRD regional director voices concern over Revelstoke area herbicide use

The regional director from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area B has… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

Travel to the past through these items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned… Continue reading

Revelstoke Mountain Paradise Show and Shine takes over downtown

The 2018 Revelstoke Mountain Paradise Show and Shine took over downtown Revelstoke… Continue reading

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Longest surviving person with ALS in Vernon walk

Steve Wells will participate in the Vernon Walk for ALS June 9 at Polson Park

The 2018 Summer Reading Club is back in the Okanagan

This year’s Summer Reading Club theme is Motion Commotion.

VIDEO: Goats get in downward dog at B.C. ranch

Yoga with Goats every Wednesday and Saturday in June

UPDATE: Major Crime Unit takes over investigation into missing B.C. men last seen in Ucluelet

The disappearance of Daniel Archbald and Ryan Daley has been deemed suspicious.

Legal pot not a public health or safety threat

The report from Canadian doctors and researchers was submitted to the Senate this week

Humboldt Broncos player released from hospital

Xavier Labelle, an 18-year old defenceman from Saskatoon, plans to graduate from high school later this month

Police capture opossum in the shower of B.C. home

“The possum was highly displeased, but we got it safely out, and back to the wild”

Family members resume North Okanagan search for missing Alberta plane

Couple were en route from Penticton to Edmonton in November when it disappeared

Most Read

  • Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

    Travel to the past through these items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned…

  • The 2018 Summer Reading Club is back in the Okanagan

    This year’s Summer Reading Club theme is Motion Commotion.