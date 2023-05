We tallied over 3,400 votes in 31 different categories

The results are in!

Here are your Winners in The 2023 Best of Revelstoke Awards in the Arts & Entertainment categories!

Thanks to everyone who voted in this year’s awards, and a huge congratulations to our winners.

Best Artist: Jess Leahey

Best Musician: May Davis

Best Photographer: Natasha Perkins

