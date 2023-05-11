The Best of Revelstoke Awards 2023: Health, Fitness, and Recreation

The results are in!
Here are your Winners in The 2023 Best of Revelstoke Awards in the Health, Fitness, and Recreation categories!
Thanks to everyone who voted in this year’s awards, and a huge congratulations to our winners.
- Best Ski Run: Snow Rodeo
- Best Bike Trail: Flowdown
- Best Snowmobiling Area: The Flats
- Best Local Coach: Mike Turnbull
- Best Local Athlete: Alexander Gribbon a.k.a. Red Man
- Best Doctor: Dr. Bret Batchelor
- Best Garden: Roger Echlin
- Best Revelstokian: Joanne Gawler
- Best Hike: Perley Rock
a
@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.