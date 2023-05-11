The Best of Revelstoke Awards 2023: Health, Fitness, and Recreation

We tallied over 3,400 votes in 31 different categories

The results are in!

Here are your Winners in The 2023 Best of Revelstoke Awards in the Health, Fitness, and Recreation categories!

Thanks to everyone who voted in this year’s awards, and a huge congratulations to our winners.

Best Ski Run: Snow Rodeo

Best Bike Trail: Flowdown

Best Snowmobiling Area: The Flats

Best Local Coach: Mike Turnbull

Best Local Athlete: Alexander Gribbon a.k.a. Red Man

Best Doctor: Dr. Bret Batchelor

Best Garden: Roger Echlin

Best Revelstokian: Joanne Gawler

Best Hike: Perley Rock

a

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke