(Revelstoke Review)

The Best of Revelstoke Awards 2023: Health, Fitness, and Recreation

We tallied over 3,400 votes in 31 different categories

The results are in!

Here are your Winners in The 2023 Best of Revelstoke Awards in the Health, Fitness, and Recreation categories!

Thanks to everyone who voted in this year’s awards, and a huge congratulations to our winners.

  • Best Ski Run: Snow Rodeo

  • Best Bike Trail: Flowdown

  • Best Snowmobiling Area: The Flats

  • Best Local Coach: Mike Turnbull

  • Best Local Athlete: Alexander Gribbon a.k.a. Red Man

  • Best Doctor: Dr. Bret Batchelor

  • Best Garden: Roger Echlin

  • Best Revelstokian: Joanne Gawler

  • Best Hike: Perley Rock
Revelstoke

