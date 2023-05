We tallied over 3,400 votes in 31 different categories

The results are in!

Here are your Winners in The 2023 Best of Revelstoke Awards in the Shopping categories!

Thanks to everyone who voted in this year’s awards, and a huge congratulations to our winners.

Best Hairstylist/Barber: Alyssa Sanderson

Best Store: Fable Book Parlour

Best Stall at the Market: Stoke the Fire

