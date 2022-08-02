The first Colour the Slopes event set to take place at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Inaugural Colour the Slopes event set to take place at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December

Revelstoke will host BIPoC adventurers in December for the first Colour the Slopes Summit at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Colour the Trails, Tourism Revelstoke and Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) all partnered to make the event possible.

Colour the Trails is an organization that works to bring diversity to outdoor spaces.

The Colour the Slopes Summit is the first of its kind and will round off a year of events boosting the BIPoC presence on the trails and in the mountains. The event will be packed with activities on and off the slopes to get involved in.

During the day, participants can look forward to skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowmobilng, Nordic skiing, and ski tours. After a day on the slopes, participants can hit the chalet for a film night, apres ski with guest speakers, followed by a gala that includes dinner, music and some dancing.

The idea of the summit came from Judith Kasaiama, who’s the founder of Colour the Trails. Wanting to create a space for BIPoC to enjoy the wintery slopes, Kasaiama worked with RMR and Tourism Revelstoke to bring the event to life.

The resort said they’re “honoured” to be able to host the event.

“Colour the Trails is an incredible organization with a mission to amplify BIPoC presence in the outdoors, to promote community, and to create change,” said RMR.

The registration is limited to Black, Indigenous and racialized people at this time, but should spots remain available closer to the event, the organizers will open them up to allies, too.

Colour the Slopes Summit will take place on Dec. 8-11. To register, participants are invited to visit the Colour the Trails website, where they’ll find all the information they need to register.

READ MORE: Campfire ban goes into effect later this week in Okanagan-Shuswap

READ MORE: Lightning ignites two wildfires north of Revelstoke

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DiversityRevelstokeSkiing and Snowboarding