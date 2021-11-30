The Holiday Market returns to Prospera Place in Kelowna

Stock up on festive cheer at Craft Culture’s Holiday Market this weekend at Prospera Place

After a year-long hiatus, the festive Holiday Market will take place at Prospera Place, Kelowna from Dec 3-5.

To help reduce crowds and lines, an extra day has been added to the schedule and online tickets can be purchased in advance with staggered admission times. Walk-ups are welcome and customers will be able to purchase cash tickets at the door, however, admission will depend on the current capacity when they arrive. Craft Culture reccommends purchasing tickets online in advance to ensure entrance to the Holiday Market.

Admission is $7 per person and children under 12 are free. The Holiday Market will be open Friday Dec. 3 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Holiday Market will feature 180 vendor stalls stocked with local crafts and artisanal products. With vendors selling everything from soap and pottery, to clothing and treats.

All guests, staff and employees will be required to wear a mask and provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering Prospera Place for all events.

For all information and a full list of vendors, visit craftculture.ca.

Christmas holidayHolidaysHolidays and Seasonal EventsKelowna